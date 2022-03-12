Shalla Munazza had to fight her family to follow her chosen path. Photo: Sameer Mushtaq
‘What we’re doing is not evil’: meet the Instagram models of Kashmir
- Mired in conflict, the scene of a decades-long insurgency and deeply religious and conservative, the Kashmir valley is not obviously fertile ground for internet influencers
- Yet against the odds – and usually against their family’s wishes too – some women are using the social network to pursue their modelling careers, come what may
Topic | Instagram
Shalla Munazza had to fight her family to follow her chosen path. Photo: Sameer Mushtaq