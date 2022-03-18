Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo (C) and his motorbike during a meeting with MotoGP riders in Jakarta on Wednesday. The nation hosts a MotoGP race at the new Mandalika circuit on the island of Lombok 18-20 March. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia revs up tourism with motorcycle Grand Prix weekend on Lombok, an island long in Bali’s shadow
- Jakarta hopes Lombok will become as popular with tourists as Bali, kick-started this weekend by major international event in Mandalika resort
- President Joko Widodo, who rides one of nation’s 122 million motorcycles, showed off his prized bike to MotoGP riders while promoting competition
