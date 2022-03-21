A woman walks past a poster for “The Kashmir Files” inside a cinema in Mumbai last week. Photo: Reuters
‘The Kashmir Files’ divides India: Bollywood triumph or anti-Muslim propaganda?
- Its supporters call the film, which has been backed by PM Narendra Modi and his ruling party, a masterful, true-to-life depiction of a historic tragedy
- But for its opponents, it’s crude, inflammatory propaganda that’s intended to incite anti-Muslim hatred and weaponise the BJP’s Hindu-nationalist agenda
