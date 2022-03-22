A rain shaman performs a ritual dance during the Indonesia MotoGP on Sunday. Photo: MotoGP
Indonesian rain shaman at MotoGP is latest lightning rod for religious pluralism debate as critics slam ‘heathen outrage’ of ritual
- Ritual performed by woman of the Kejawen faith was described as a moral crisis for the country, while others called it a victory for Indonesian heritage
- Controversy highlights age old tensions between orthodox Muslims and minority faiths of indigenous beliefs in Indonesia
