Shortages in oil supplies from the Black Sea and exacerbated disruptions in pandemic-hit supply chains have sent investors packing for gold, a safe-haven commodity during times of crisis. Photo: Shutterstock
Gold prices send Thai, Indian buyers into a frenzy after Ukraine war stokes inflation
- A Thai celebrity liquidated her gold bars and then felt foolish; an Indian man called off his wedding as his fiancee’s family couldn’t afford gold
- Investors have piled into gold, a safe haven in times of crisis. But economic hardship is forcing others to cash out
Topic | Ukraine
