Shortages in oil supplies from the Black Sea and exacerbated disruptions in pandemic-hit supply chains have sent investors packing for gold, a safe-haven commodity during times of crisis. Photo: Shutterstock
Shortages in oil supplies from the Black Sea and exacerbated disruptions in pandemic-hit supply chains have sent investors packing for gold, a safe-haven commodity during times of crisis. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Gold prices send Thai, Indian buyers into a frenzy after Ukraine war stokes inflation

  • A Thai celebrity liquidated her gold bars and then felt foolish; an Indian man called off his wedding as his fiancee’s family couldn’t afford gold
  • Investors have piled into gold, a safe haven in times of crisis. But economic hardship is forcing others to cash out

Topic |   Ukraine
Jitsiree ThongnoiNeeta Lal
Jitsiree Thongnoi and Neeta Lal

Updated: 9:30am, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shortages in oil supplies from the Black Sea and exacerbated disruptions in pandemic-hit supply chains have sent investors packing for gold, a safe-haven commodity during times of crisis. Photo: Shutterstock
Shortages in oil supplies from the Black Sea and exacerbated disruptions in pandemic-hit supply chains have sent investors packing for gold, a safe-haven commodity during times of crisis. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE