A farmer offloads soybeans from his combine as he harvests his crops in the US. Photo: AP
As Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens global food supply, Asia needs a rethink of biofuel push
- To produce clean energy, Biofuels use crops that could be put to better use for the food market to offset surge in prices triggered by invasion in Ukraine
- Soaring food and fuel prices put millions at risk of hunger with families unable to afford a basic meal
