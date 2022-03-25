A farmer offloads soybeans from his combine as he harvests his crops in the US. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
As Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens global food supply, Asia needs a rethink of biofuel push

  • To produce clean energy, Biofuels use crops that could be put to better use for the food market to offset surge in prices triggered by invasion in Ukraine
  • Soaring food and fuel prices put millions at risk of hunger with families unable to afford a basic meal

Amy Chew
Updated: 4:08pm, 25 Mar, 2022

