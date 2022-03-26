People in Singapore board a bus under the vaccinated travel lane for cross-border passengers to Malaysia’s Johor state in November 2021. Photo: AFP
Food fight resumes: excitement and eye rolling as Malaysia, Singapore reopen Asia’s busiest land crossing from April 1
- News of unrestricted land travel for vaccinated people unleashed a torrent of memes and excited messages
- Singaporeans can’t wait to return to their favourite day trip destination for cheap food and shopping. But not everyone is pleased about the noisy neighbours returning
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People in Singapore board a bus under the vaccinated travel lane for cross-border passengers to Malaysia’s Johor state in November 2021. Photo: AFP