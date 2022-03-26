People in Singapore board a bus under the vaccinated travel lane for cross-border passengers to Malaysia’s Johor state in November 2021. Photo: AFP
Food fight resumes: excitement and eye rolling as Malaysia, Singapore reopen Asia’s busiest land crossing from April 1

  • News of unrestricted land travel for vaccinated people unleashed a torrent of memes and excited messages
  • Singaporeans can’t wait to return to their favourite day trip destination for cheap food and shopping. But not everyone is pleased about the noisy neighbours returning

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Hadi AzmiDewey Sim
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpurand Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 12:07pm, 26 Mar, 2022

