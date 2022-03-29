Men drink tea during a break at a factory in Mumbai. Tea is an ever-present part of Indian culture. Photo: AFP
‘I despise English tea’: Bridgerton snub spotlights India’s national drink – and its endless varieties

  • A wry observation by new character Kate Sharma in the second series of the hit Netflix period drama has shone a light on India’s many and varied types of tea
  • From gur gur chai to Kashmir’s golden kahwa, Assam’s laal saah and the Arab-inspired Sulaimani tea, there’s a lot more than the insipid English offering

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 9:30am, 29 Mar, 2022

