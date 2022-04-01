Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, during a fashion show in New Delhi on March 26. Online trolls criticised her appearance. Photo: AFP
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, has been body shamed after a catwalk appearance. Such trolling highlights the unnatural obsession with how women ‘should’ look
- When youngster took part in a fashion show recently, there were rude comments about her weight; she is not the only one facing such nastiness
- Experts say attitudes reflect patriarchal mindset, valuing looks over achievements; ‘Log kya kahenge? (what will people say?)’ is too entrenched
