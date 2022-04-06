Malaysia’s PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE/Indonesia Presidential Palace
Malaysia’s call for Asean to embrace its national language irks critics and Indonesia
- PM Ismail Sabri says there are many native speakers across Southeast Asia, a position that views all Malay languages as essentially the same and one that Indonesia disagrees with
- His campaign has prompted criticism on his political priorities, suggestions he is trying to cover up his lack of confidence in English, and accusations of pandering to Malay voters ahead of an election
