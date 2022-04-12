British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy in February 2022. Photo: Reuters
Akshata Murty’s UK tax controversy divides Indians as Boris Johnson approves ethics inquiry into Rishi Sunak’s financial affairs
- Murty is considered ‘richer than the Queen’ and her non-domicile tax status in the UK has garnered both support and censure in India
- Peers remember her as ‘humble and simple’, never flaunting her wealth. Her father Narayana Murthy co-founded IT giant Infosys
Topic | Britain
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy in February 2022. Photo: Reuters