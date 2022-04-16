Staff at a fertility clinic in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the procedure for freezing eggs. Photo: AFP
Social egg freezing: Singapore follows South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia in allowing procedure as birth rate stagnates
- From next year, the city state will start allowing single women aged 21 to 35 to freeze their eggs – as other countries in Asia have been doing for years now
- But high prices for the procedure, and strict rules on who can have their frozen eggs fertilised, mean the change is unlikely to reverse falling fertility rates
Topic | Women and gender
