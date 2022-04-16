Staff at a fertility clinic in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the procedure for freezing eggs. Photo: AFP
Staff at a fertility clinic in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the procedure for freezing eggs. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Social egg freezing: Singapore follows South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia in allowing procedure as birth rate stagnates

  • From next year, the city state will start allowing single women aged 21 to 35 to freeze their eggs – as other countries in Asia have been doing for years now
  • But high prices for the procedure, and strict rules on who can have their frozen eggs fertilised, mean the change is unlikely to reverse falling fertility rates

Topic |   Women and gender
Kok XinghuiDavid D. LeeUshar Daniele
Kok Xinghui David D. Lee Ushar Daniele and Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 9:00am, 16 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff at a fertility clinic in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the procedure for freezing eggs. Photo: AFP
Staff at a fertility clinic in Kuala Lumpur demonstrate part of the procedure for freezing eggs. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE