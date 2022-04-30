According to the 2010 national census, Muslims make up over 87 per cent of Indonesia’s population. File photo: Reuters
According to the 2010 national census, Muslims make up over 87 per cent of Indonesia’s population. File photo: Reuters
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

In Indonesia, public Muslim prayers are causing angst for people of minority faiths

  • People have been gathering to recite the Koran in public spaces across Indonesia since early April, when American-Muslims prayed at New York’s Times Square for the first time
  • But the trend is a growing source of friction for Indonesia’s non-Muslims, who have long faced difficulty in obtaining permits for their places of worship, much less praying outdoors

Topic |   Indonesia
Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 3:57pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
According to the 2010 national census, Muslims make up over 87 per cent of Indonesia’s population. File photo: Reuters
According to the 2010 national census, Muslims make up over 87 per cent of Indonesia’s population. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE