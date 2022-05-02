Flowers at a Tokyo location used to film Netflix reality show Terrace House in May 2020. Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old female professional wrestler, among the show’s cast, died after being bullied online. Photo: Kyodo
Stop humiliation, violence for cheap laughs, Japan TV watchdog tells comedy shows
- Action typically seen as assault, harassment and bullying has been a mainstay of Japanese entertainment shows
- 22-year-old female wrestler Hana Kimura, who appeared in the Netflix reality show Terrace House, took her own life in 2020 after online abuse
Topic | Japan
