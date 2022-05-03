Decorations hang over a street in Singapore to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Singapore’s Muslims cheer first Hari Raya without Covid curbing festivities

  • Mosques are once again bustling and family gatherings have returned at full scale for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, or Eid al-Fitr, in Singapore
  • Last month the city state lifted social-distancing curbs and capacity limits on venues that had led to two years of smaller-scale celebrations

Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Updated: 5:56pm, 3 May, 2022

