Decorations hang over a street in Singapore to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Muslims cheer first Hari Raya without Covid curbing festivities
- Mosques are once again bustling and family gatherings have returned at full scale for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, or Eid al-Fitr, in Singapore
- Last month the city state lifted social-distancing curbs and capacity limits on venues that had led to two years of smaller-scale celebrations
Topic | Singapore
Decorations hang over a street in Singapore to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: AFP