Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs Luhut Pandjaitan met with the world’s wealthiest man Elon Musk in Texas last week. Luhut offered Musk a pack of Indonesia’s beloved coffee candy kopiko, which got two thumbs up from the Space-X co-fournder. Photo: Instagram
Elon Musk offers two thumbs up to Indonesia’s coffee candy Kopiko and its stock gets a heady buzz
- Musk’s affection for the confection has proven beneficial to the company as its stock rose 7.3 percentage points the day after he was introduced to Kopiko
- Indonesian politician offered Musk the candy during a meeting about the Southeast Asian nation’s efforts to develop the electric vehicles battery industry
