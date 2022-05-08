Indonesia’s minister of maritime and investment affairs Luhut Pandjaitan met with the world’s wealthiest man Elon Musk in Texas last week. Luhut offered Musk a pack of Indonesia’s beloved coffee candy kopiko, which got two thumbs up from the Space-X co-fournder. Photo: Instagram
Elon Musk offers two thumbs up to Indonesia’s coffee candy Kopiko and its stock gets a heady buzz

  • Musk’s affection for the confection has proven beneficial to the company as its stock rose 7.3 percentage points the day after he was introduced to Kopiko
  • Indonesian politician offered Musk the candy during a meeting about the Southeast Asian nation’s efforts to develop the electric vehicles battery industry

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 11:00am, 8 May, 2022

