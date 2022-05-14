A customer buys mangoes at a stall in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
It takes two to mango: climate change, higher costs threaten India’s ‘king of fruits’
- Mangoes are an integral part of Indian history, culture, mythology and religion – equal parts sacred symbol, medicinal plant and delicious summer snack
- But extreme temperatures and unseasonal rains have badly dented this year’s mango harvest, affecting output in the world’s largest producer of the fruit
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A customer buys mangoes at a stall in Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP