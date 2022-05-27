A shrine maiden walks at Kanda Myojin shrine Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A shrine maiden walks at Kanda Myojin shrine Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

After centuries without security, why does Japan’s Kanda Shrine suddenly need guards and surveillance cameras?

  • A rise in thefts from collection boxes, and worryingly the stealing of religious statues and ancient artefacts has forced shrines to implement security measures
  • In previous centuries, treasures were largely protected by the notion of ‘bachi ga ataru’ meaning that gods would take revenge on anyone who attempted to steal

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 12:33pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A shrine maiden walks at Kanda Myojin shrine Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A shrine maiden walks at Kanda Myojin shrine Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
READ FULL ARTICLE