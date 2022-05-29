A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest march in Japan in 2020. Photo: Reuters
‘I’m not a devious villain’: black men in Japan speak out about racial profiling

  • Amid accusations Japanese officers often stop and quiz black men, the National Police Agency recently issued an advisory instructing them not to base decisions about suspects ‘solely on appearance and clothing’
  • Some black men, in the country for years, say they are frequently questioned, which humiliates them and potentially damages reputations

Julian Ryall
Updated: 2:00pm, 29 May, 2022

