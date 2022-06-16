Tourists climb atop the solo tree on a remote islet off Thailand’s Trat province. Photo: Facebook/Tourism Authority of Thailand/Trat
Thailand wants selfie-taking tourists to stop abusing famous tree on island
- The uninhabited Koh Khai Hua Roh islet in Trat province can only take in five tourists at a time, but it has lately been beset by overtourism
- As a result the lone tree on the islet has been damaged, with locals saying some some branches have snapped and the roots damaged
