Japan’s parliament approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation Monday in a move prompted by Hana Kimura, a bullied wrestler who reportedly commited suicide following online abuse. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s new tougher cyberbullying laws prompted after Hana Kimura’s suicide sparks free speech debate
- On Thursday, a 22-year-old man indicted by Tokyo prosecutors was the first person to face the stiffer punishment for allegedly slanderous online comments
- The updated legislation does have its critics, with some saying the provisions of the law are too vague on what actually constitutes online slander or bullying
