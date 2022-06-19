Amid social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, a participant still performed yoga during World Yoga Day in 2021. Photo: Reuters
Amid social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, a participant still performed yoga during World Yoga Day in 2021. Photo: Reuters
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

From rail yoga to doga and snowga, 5,000-year-old Indian practice takes many bends and twists

  • Championed by everyone from celebrities to fitness coaches, today’s yoga includes rail, goat and dog yoga, which are among the latest versions of this ancient practice
  • International Yoga Day, on June 21, shows that the exercise can get your goat, or even your screaming inner child, to calm down

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 4:00pm, 19 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Amid social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, a participant still performed yoga during World Yoga Day in 2021. Photo: Reuters
Amid social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, a participant still performed yoga during World Yoga Day in 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE