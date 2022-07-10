A tourist smokes a cannabis cigarette, after it was removed from the narcotics list under Thai law, in Bangkok, Thailand on June 9. Photo: Reuters
Thailand has legalised cannabis. Now it needs to weed out the loopholes, critics say
- Thailand is the first Asian country to remove cannabis from the narcotics control list with the aim of supporting its medical use and reap economic benefits
- A growing number of people and sectors in Thailand have found access to cannabis uncomfortable or troublesome since it was legalised on June 9
