China stands ready to buy more palm oil and tropical fruit from Malaysia, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, reserving a special mention for a “Musang King” cheesecake he was served at an official lunch. Musang King, or “mao shan wang” (cat mountain king) is a durian cultivar (produced for selected traits) that has long been dubbed the most luxurious variant of the bittersweet so-called king of fruits. In Malaysia on a two-day official visit, the last stop in a five-nation Southeast Asia tour, the Chinese foreign minister was hosted to an official lunch by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. “The prime minister served Mao Shan Wang cheesecake which is so delicious, and I am so impressed,” Wang Yi said during a Tuesday press conference alongside his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah. Wang also said Beijing was “ready to import more palm oil, tropical fruit and other agricultural products from Malaysia”. China, the world’s second largest palm oil buyer, is Malaysia’s largest trading partner and accounted for about 19 per cent of the nation’s total trade in 2021. Malaysia is the world’s second biggest palm oil producer (Indonesia has the top spot). China is also ready to facilitate Malaysian students’ return to Chinese universities and is seeking to “dramatically increase” the number of direct flights between the two countries. With the Covid-19 situation continuing “to be managed” the people of both countries “can visit each other as often as possible, as members and relatives of the family”. The Chinese foreign minister, who, during a speech on Monday in Jakarta, blasted the US for seeking to undermine the one-China policy, did not directly take aim at Washington during the press conference. Instead, he underscored the strong ties between China and Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, saying “no one can separate us [and] no one can stop us from marching towards development”. Saifuddin said Malaysia hoped for Chinese investment in the digital economy and said the ongoing development of the East Coast Rail Link – a Beijing-backed project linked to the Belt and Road Initiative – was among the topics discussed during bilateral talks on Tuesday. The project has a controversial history and was suspended for a period in 2018 after the administration of elder statesman Mahathir Mohamad – victorious in that year’s election – said the scheme needed to be reviewed due to its high cost. The project was later resumed under different terms, before the original plan was reinstated, with such changes partly to do with the country’s internal power struggle. Wang said land connectivity was key to regional integration and reiterated China’s long-held hope for a “pan-Asia railway link” joining Chinese rail lines to those in Southeast Asia. A major part of that plan involved a high-speed railway between Singapore and Malaysia, which was cancelled during Mahathir’s 2018-2020 stint in power. Among those advocating for a resurrection of the project is Mahathir’s arch rival, the scandal-haunted former prime minister Najib Razak, who deepened ties with Beijing when he was in power between 2009 and 2018. Wang said China would “stay in communication on the construction of the Singapore-Malaysia railway”. Additional reporting by Bloomberg