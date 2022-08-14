Mumtaz Bhai has been making tablas for 55 years. Photo: Irfan Nabi
Mumtaz Bhai has been making tablas for 55 years. Photo: Irfan Nabi
As India’s tabla tradition fades, a drum craftsman’s heart still beats for his art

  • Mumtaz Ali, 65, son of a master craftsman who made drums for stars including Ravi Shankar, has honed his skills for 45 years and has no plans to stop
  • The third-generation tabla expert is among the last of his ilk in a Varanasi market that once housed a thriving industry of instrument makers

Nilosree Biswas
Nilosree Biswas

Updated: 2:27pm, 14 Aug, 2022

