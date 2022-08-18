Japan is calling on the nation’s young people to do their bit for the nation and drink more to help the economy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan launches ‘Sake Viva!’ campaign urging younger population to drink more to boost economy

  • National Tax Agency’s ‘Sake Viva!’ campaign is targeted at people between 20 and 39, urging them to drink more to help increase alcohol tax revenue
  • Average alcohol consumption in Japan has dropped 25 per cent over the last quarter century, while income from alcohol taxes has also declined

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:47pm, 18 Aug, 2022

