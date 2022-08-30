Models pose inside the former South Korean presidential compound in Seoul. Photo: Instagram/Vogue Korea
South Korea cancels Gucci fashion show after Vogue cops flak over steamy photo shoot

  • The luxury Italian brand had earlier received the green light to hold a show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul
  • But anger over a provocative Vogue fashion shoot in a former presidential office has forced authorities to revoke Gucci’s permit to prevent another incident of cultural faux pas

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 8:36pm, 30 Aug, 2022

