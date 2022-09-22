Handwritten notes are displayed near the entrance to the women’s public toilet at Sindang station in Seoul on September 19, 2022, after a male suspect allegedly stabbed his colleague to death. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Case of South Korean woman killed in subway toilet prompts review of anti-stalking law

  • Justice ministry to plug legal loophole that allows offender to get off scot-free if he can influence or force a victim to pardon him
  • Case triggered further outrage after minister for gender equality and family denied it was a gender-based crime

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 5:41pm, 22 Sep, 2022

