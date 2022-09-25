Gert Göhs and Nittrya Mahaup have been married for 15 years and now live in Berlin. Photo: Lim Li Ting
Thailand
For love and citizenship: Thai women married to German men open up about their lives in Berlin

  • Thai women have to navigate cultural differences, find jobs and establish own cultural space in Germany, study shows
  • Most of them are in jobs related to Thai culture if they are not fluent in German, but some have chosen to remain and call Germany home

Lim Li Ting
Lim Li Ting

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Sep, 2022

