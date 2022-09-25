Gert Göhs and Nittrya Mahaup have been married for 15 years and now live in Berlin. Photo: Lim Li Ting
For love and citizenship: Thai women married to German men open up about their lives in Berlin
- Thai women have to navigate cultural differences, find jobs and establish own cultural space in Germany, study shows
- Most of them are in jobs related to Thai culture if they are not fluent in German, but some have chosen to remain and call Germany home
