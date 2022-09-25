Families visit Sonnenallee, also known as Sun Alley. Photo: Kolette Lim
Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’ received a facelift, now its Middle Eastern community could be displaced by high property prices
- Sonnenallee, known as Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’ has been home to Middle Eastern communities since the 1960s – well before Syrian refugees arrived in 2015
- Middle Eastern businesses and residents could soon be forced to leave Sonnenallee as rents soar due to gentrification
