Six dogs are being trained for seven months to safeguard wildlife at national parks across India. Photo: Shutterstock/File
India training ‘Super Sniffer’ dog squad to protect 8 Namibian cheetahs from poachers at wildlife sanctuary
- Six dogs will be trained to safeguard eight cheetahs at a wildlife sanctuary. The animals were recently relocated after becoming extinct in India in 1952
- The eight big cats arrived in India on September 17 as part of the world’s first intercontinental relocation of the animal
