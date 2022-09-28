Six dogs are being trained for seven months to safeguard wildlife at national parks across India. Photo: Shutterstock/File
India training ‘Super Sniffer’ dog squad to protect 8 Namibian cheetahs from poachers at wildlife sanctuary

  • Six dogs will be trained to safeguard eight cheetahs at a wildlife sanctuary. The animals were recently relocated after becoming extinct in India in 1952
  • The eight big cats arrived in India on September 17 as part of the world’s first intercontinental relocation of the animal

Updated: 4:02pm, 28 Sep, 2022

