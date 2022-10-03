Manzilat Fatima, chef and Awadh heritage food expert. Photo: Manzilat Fatima
The Indian chef trying to be the face of ‘Kolkata’s Muslim Food’, by reviving Awadhi’s heritage cuisine
- Manzilat Fatima is trying to create awareness about popular Muslim food from Uttar Pradesh that is now a part of the culinary heritage of Kolkata
- The chef’s advocacy comes amid increasing Hindu nationalist propaganda that paints Muslims as demonic carnivores whose meat appetite is insatiable
