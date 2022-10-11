The Indian state of Kerala launched a “Girls Night Out” initiative to encourage women to feel safe being out after dark. Photo: Shutterstock
India’s Kerala state holds ‘Girls Night Out’ drive to encourage women to feel safe after dark
- A 2018 survey of global experts on women’s issues ranked India as the most dangerous country for women, citing a high risk of sexual violence
- Government data in 2021 showed a 13 per cent increase of crimes against women recorded compared to 2020, and a 19 per cent rise in cases of rape
