Veteran Singapore actor Adrian Pang in a still from #LookAtMe. Photo: Eko Pictures
Singapore director of LGBTQ-themed film #LookAtMe ‘disappointed’ over screening ban
- Singapore’s media regulator says the film ‘denigrates a religious community’ and has the ‘potential to cause enmity and social division’
- Director Ken Kwek says his team will appeal the decision to effectively ban the movie, which centres around a protagonist who acts out against a pastor’s LGBTQ stance
