Singapore director of LGBTQ-themed film #LookAtMe ‘disappointed’ over screening ban

  • Singapore’s media regulator says the film ‘denigrates a religious community’ and has the ‘potential to cause enmity and social division’
  • Director Ken Kwek says his team will appeal the decision to effectively ban the movie, which centres around a protagonist who acts out against a pastor’s LGBTQ stance

Dewey SimBhavan Jaipragas
Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Bhavan Jaipragas in Hong Kong

Updated: 4:50pm, 18 Oct, 2022

