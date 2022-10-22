Indian cinema-goers have been captivated by bloody battles, elephant chases, palace intrigue and lost love as Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 takes the country by storm. Photo: Madras Talkies
From India to Malaysia and Singapore, Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 sizzles at box office
- Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on a 1950s novel series with a cult following, has become the second-highest grossing Tamil film globally of all time
- Director Mani Ratnam, who has directed cult classics like Nayakan, Iruvar and Mouna Ragam, has eyed the project since 1980s and says creating it was a ‘dream come true’
