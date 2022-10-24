A video of the ruckus, which went viral on social media, showed men and women, including the contestants, raining blows on each other at the event attended by more than 300 guests on Friday. Photo: Twitter screengrab
‘Utter disgrace’: drama at Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant as party turns violent
- The first ever Miss Sri Lanka New York, held to raise funds for Sri Lanka’s national cancer hospital, saw guests raining blows on one another
- Netizens slammed the ‘typical behaviour of village Sri Lankans’ for tarnishing the diaspora’s image in the US
