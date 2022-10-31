The Berdendang Bergoyang music event in Jakarta, which was stopped early by police after stampedes and dozens of minor injuries. Photo: Instagram
The Berdendang Bergoyang music event in Jakarta, which was stopped early by police after stampedes and dozens of minor injuries. Photo: Instagram
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Indonesia halts overcrowded music festival amid stampedes, injuries, fainting

  • Jakarta police ended Berdendang Bergoyang event on Saturday, day two of three, after around 14,000 too many people again turned up
  • An investigation is looking into how many tickets were sold for 7000-capacity arena; some people needed treatment with oxygen tanks

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:00pm, 31 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Berdendang Bergoyang music event in Jakarta, which was stopped early by police after stampedes and dozens of minor injuries. Photo: Instagram
The Berdendang Bergoyang music event in Jakarta, which was stopped early by police after stampedes and dozens of minor injuries. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE