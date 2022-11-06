Women from the Perempuan Peduli Budaya (Women for Cultural Preservation) group at one of their public functions. Photo: Handout
Indonesian women vow to preserve diverse cultures amid rising Islamic conservatism
- Indonesian women across different cultural groups are increasingly reasserting their cultural traditions as a response to societal pressure to don the hijab
- Efforts have centred on preservation of classical dance, jewellery making and promotion of traditional garments such as the kebaya
Women from the Perempuan Peduli Budaya (Women for Cultural Preservation) group at one of their public functions. Photo: Handout