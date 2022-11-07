Muhammadiyah plans to buy a “neglected” church in Spain’s Alcala, about a 15-minute drive from Madrid. File photo: Xinhua
Indonesian Islamic group eyes ‘soft power’ with Spanish church purchase
- Indonesia’s second-largest Muslim organisation Muhammadiyah plans to buy and convert a church in Spain’s Alcala
- Analysts say the purchase likely hopes to outcompete rival group Nahdlatul Ulama’s influence overseas. NU is Indonesia’s largest Islamic organisation with over 90 million members, more than Muhammadiyah’s 60 million
