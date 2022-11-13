Preloved or second hand and vintage clothing and accessories, as well as upcycled clothes are having their moment in India in light of the Covid-19 pandemic that kept people home and closed malls and shops. Photo: AFP
Young Indians snap up second-hand clothes as more seek unique, sustainable alternatives to fast fashion
- Many Indian thrift shops on Instagram began with users decluttering their wardrobe, who gave away or sold cheaply the clothes that they no longer used
- Second-hand, vintage shopping gained traction in India after Covid-19 kept people home and closed shops
