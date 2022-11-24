Taiyo the otter predicting Japan’s win against Germany, the day before the 2-1 result in Qatar. Photo: Kyodo
Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Japanese football fans bask in Samurai Blue’s 2-1 upset win over Germany
- Taiyo, a male otter in a Tokyo aquarium, is being effusively praised for predicting the shock victory against the four-times champion
- Before the game the mammal placed a miniature football into a bucket bearing the Japanese flag, ignoring German and ‘draw’ buckets
