Yoga enthusiasts perform sun salutations in front of the state legislature of Bangalore during a Hindu festival in 2017. Photo: EPA
Yoga enthusiasts perform sun salutations in front of the state legislature of Bangalore during a Hindu festival in 2017. Photo: EPA
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

How the West ruined yoga by making it ‘the new sexy’ and India an ‘exotic playground’

  • More practitioners of Indian descent are developing a critical view concerning Western appropriation of the 5,000-year-old practice
  • Shed of its cultural and religious aspects, commercialised yoga is often seen as little more than a workout routine nowadays

Salomé Grouard
Salomé Grouard

Updated: 2:00pm, 4 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Yoga enthusiasts perform sun salutations in front of the state legislature of Bangalore during a Hindu festival in 2017. Photo: EPA
Yoga enthusiasts perform sun salutations in front of the state legislature of Bangalore during a Hindu festival in 2017. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE