This undated photograph is one of the few surviving images of Morioka Castle. Photo: Seiyoin Temple collection
Japanese city aims to restore 16th-century castle – but no one knows what it looked like
- Morioka, in northern Japan, was the seat of the Nanbu clan of samurai warriors hundreds of years ago, before a castle was built there in the 1500s
- Officials hope to restore some of the building, long since destroyed by fire or knocked down, but unclear about its appearance, have asked the public for help
