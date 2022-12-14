A promotional poster for the Tamil crime thriller Ajinomoto. Photo: Handout
Indian crime film faces unexpected plot twist as Japan MSG maker files lawsuit
- Ajinomoto Co Inc says a film used its name without permission and that filmmaker Mathiraj Iyamperumal made ‘false and defaming statements’ about it
- The Delhi High Court has halted the release of the film after the food company said screenings could damage the company’s reputation in India
