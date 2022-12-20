Public restrooms with transparent walls in Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park by Shigeru Ban. Photo: Nippon Foundation
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Japanese officials red-faced as hi-tech public toilets malfunction, exposing users

  • The public toilets each comprise three glass cubes that use ‘smart glass’ to instantly turn opaque once the door is locked from the inside
  • Officials have blamed the failure on recent cold weather causing particles within the glass to harden and delaying the frosting effect

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:06pm, 20 Dec, 2022

Public restrooms with transparent walls in Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park by Shigeru Ban. Photo: Nippon Foundation
Public restrooms with transparent walls in Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park by Shigeru Ban. Photo: Nippon Foundation
