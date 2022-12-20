Public restrooms with transparent walls in Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park by Shigeru Ban. Photo: Nippon Foundation
Japanese officials red-faced as hi-tech public toilets malfunction, exposing users
- The public toilets each comprise three glass cubes that use ‘smart glass’ to instantly turn opaque once the door is locked from the inside
- Officials have blamed the failure on recent cold weather causing particles within the glass to harden and delaying the frosting effect
