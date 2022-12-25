Children play in artificial snow near a Christmas tree at a Jakarta shopping centre this month. A resident of Surabaya said she believed it was ‘wrong’ for Muslims to take selfies near Christmas trees. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Wish you a Merry Christmas? ‘Heresy’, cry some in Indonesia - but not this peace-loving Muslim cleric

  • Social media zealots preaching intolerance have supercharged Indonesia’s recent dive into Islamic ultraconservatism, squeezing out minority groups
  • You can’t even wish Christians a ‘Happy Christmas’ any more, apparently. But Aan Anshori and his Islamic civil society organisation aim to change that

Johannes Nugroho
Updated: 8:05am, 25 Dec, 2022

