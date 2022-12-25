Children play in artificial snow near a Christmas tree at a Jakarta shopping centre this month. A resident of Surabaya said she believed it was ‘wrong’ for Muslims to take selfies near Christmas trees. Photo: Reuters
Wish you a Merry Christmas? ‘Heresy’, cry some in Indonesia - but not this peace-loving Muslim cleric
- Social media zealots preaching intolerance have supercharged Indonesia’s recent dive into Islamic ultraconservatism, squeezing out minority groups
- You can’t even wish Christians a ‘Happy Christmas’ any more, apparently. But Aan Anshori and his Islamic civil society organisation aim to change that
Children play in artificial snow near a Christmas tree at a Jakarta shopping centre this month. A resident of Surabaya said she believed it was ‘wrong’ for Muslims to take selfies near Christmas trees. Photo: Reuters