Visitors walk up to the lookout point near the Langkawi Skycab cable car. Photo: AFP
Malaysian conservatives clamp down on bikinis, booze, gambling as tourists return
- Kedah is banning gambling and alcohol in a blow to Langkawi’s tourism recovery, while Melaka says bikinis are ‘only suitable for the bedroom’
- The states are governed by conservative Muslims, who won big in Malaysia’s recent general election and are seeking more dominance in state polls
