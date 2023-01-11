Japan-made robotic seals known as Paro are being tested to see if they could help relieve astronauts’ stress on a mission to Mars. Photo: Paro Robots Handout
Japan tests if sending cuddly robotic seals on a mission to Mars could offer astronauts stress relief
- Japanese robotic seal Paro has been shown to help relieve stress and anxiety in seniors and children with autism
- Astronauts preparing for a Mars mission were accompanied by the seal during a two-week simulation to see if it helped with their stress levels
