Singapore has been abuzz with questions of snobbery, wealth, and the pernicious nature of online commentary over the ‘luxury’ handbag TikTok post. Photo: Handout/Charles & Keith
Is Singapore obsessed with price tags? TikTok users defend teen who faced ‘luxury’ bag insults
- Zoe Gabriel, 17, unboxed a US$60 bag by local brand Charles & Keith, only to be reduced to tears by commenters who disagreed it was a luxury item
- Her response explaining her humble upbringing has highlighted Singapore’s obsession with price tags and the need for better online etiquette
