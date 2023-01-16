A researcher from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras works inside a laboratory in Chennai, India earlier in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Can India’s plan to allow foreign university campuses help retain local talent, benefit education system?

  • Plan is part of efforts to turn India into a global education hub, keep Indian students in country for further studies
  • Move is expected to help reduce costs Indian students have to pay to study abroad, but experts are mixed on whether it will boost education quality

Biman Mukherji

Updated: 10:21am, 16 Jan, 2023

